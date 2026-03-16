Posted: Mar 16, 2026 10:15 AMUpdated: Mar 16, 2026 10:15 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners held a regularly scheduled meeting at the Nowata County Annex Monday morning.

The commissioners formally accepted the resignation of Nowata County Treasurer Rachel Mars.

Mars' resignation will go into effect April 2. Additionally, the board accepted the resignation of Nowata County Commissioner's Secretary Alexandria Dennison. Her resignation will go into effect on March 27.

In other business, the board tabled discussion of the county's drug and alcohol testing policy, approved a State of Oklahoma Ad Valorem Division Form for reimbursement and approved the release of a lease agreement at Section 20 Township 28N Range 16E. The land was leased out to Little Flock Baptist Church in 1935.

The board also heard an update from Emergency Manager Laurie Summers.