Posted: Mar 16, 2026 10:02 AMUpdated: Mar 16, 2026 10:31 AM

Nathan Thompson

Oklahoma Wesleyan University will host a special presentation featuring a historic Torah scroll during the Torah Scroll Event on Tuesday, March 24 at 6:30 p.m. in the Keating Center.

Appearing on Community Connection, Dr. Mark Weeter, dean of the School of Ministry, explains how the university received the historic document

The scroll is normally preserved in a glass display case in the university library but will be brought out for the event. Attendees will be able to view the scroll and learn about the detailed process scribes followed when copying Torah texts.

Hebrew instructor Michael Ensor will also speak about the Hebrew language during the presentation.