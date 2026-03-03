Posted: Mar 16, 2026 6:39 AMUpdated: Mar 16, 2026 6:39 AM

Chase Almy

The Dewey City Council will meet Monday evening for its regularly scheduled session at Dewey City Hall, where council members will work through a relatively short agenda that still includes a financial adjustment for the current fiscal year. The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The council will consider Resolution 2026-03-03, which proposes a small amendment to the 2025-2026 municipal budget. The adjustment reflects a $44.32 increase in revenue for utilities at the city park and a matching $44.32 expenditure increase within the utilities administrative account.

As usual, the agenda also leaves room for last-minute new business that could not reasonably have been anticipated before the agenda was posted. Residents will have an opportunity to address the council during the citizen input portion of the meeting.