Posted: Mar 16, 2026 5:53 AMUpdated: Mar 16, 2026 5:53 AM

Nathan Thompson

A Bartlesville man whose remains were found in rural Nowata County in 2023 will be put to rest this weekend.

22-year-old Devin Viles was reported missing in July 2022. He was last seen alive in Tulsa with Brock Anthony Edward Thompson, of Nowata. OSBI agents were called in August 2022 by Bartlesville police to assist in investigating Viles’ suspicious disappearance. During the investigation, OSBI found human remains in Nowata County. DNA tests completed on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 confirmed the identification of Viles.

Thompson pleaded guilty in February 2026 to a reduced charge of second-degree murder for Viles' death. Thompson was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 15 years to serve.