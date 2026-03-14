Posted: Mar 14, 2026 3:05 PMUpdated: Mar 14, 2026 3:06 PM

Tom Davis

A newly placed Bartlesville fire engine responded to its first call just three days after entering service when crews were dispatched to a structure fire in the 1500 block of Elm Street.

According to the Bartlesville Professional Firefighters Local 200 on Facebook, the property owner had already evacuated the home and called 911 from a neighbor’s residence. Fire units including Engine 2, Engine 11, Engine 1, Engine 4 and Battalion 1 responded and quickly brought the fire under control.

Bartlesville Ambulance Service evaluated the homeowner at the scene for possible smoke inhalation but no transport was required. The Bartlesville Police Department also assisted with traffic control during the response.

Photo Courtesy of Bartelsville Professional Firefighters 200 Facebook Page