Posted: Mar 13, 2026 2:34 PMUpdated: Mar 13, 2026 2:34 PM

Brian McSweeney

Two Ochelata residents are facing felony charges after allegedly providing insufficient care for minor children.

28-year-old Deanna Askew and 29-year-old Taylor Askew were charged on Friday with child neglect. Deanna Askew faces an additional felony charge of feloniously pointing a firearm.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), on March 11, Taylor allegedly woke up to Deanna pointing a firearm at his face. During a struggle for the weapon, the firearm allegedly went off. Deanna allegedly struck Taylor in the back with a deer antler. After Taylor seized control of the firearm he notified authorities of the incident.

Once the WCSO arrived, Deanna was allegedly uncooperative with authorities and was located in the bathroom holding her children. Authorities searched the residence and found it in poor condition. Authorities allegedly located an ax four feet off the ground, alcoholic beverages and medicine bottles within the reach of children.

The children allegedly appeared to have not been cleaned in an extensive period of time and the bathtub was allegedly unusable due to trash and dishes. Rotten food, various insects and mice were allegedly located throughout the residence.