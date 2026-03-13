Posted: Mar 13, 2026 10:20 AMUpdated: Mar 13, 2026 10:20 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, Jim Warren and Mindy Haney with Grand Lake Mental Health will give a presentation about applying for a grant that would allow for two mental health experts to work at the sheriff’s office.

Mike Bennett will be at Monday’s meeting talking about Project Spring. This comes after a representative was there during last Monday’s meeting discussing the potential data center coming to the Sand Springs area.

Jennifer Mullen with Air Med Care Network will also give a presentation.

Monday’s meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.