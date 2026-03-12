News
OKWU Basketball Hosts National Tournament Game Friday
The Oklahoma Wesleyan University men's basketball team is in the first round of the NAIA national tournament on Friday night.
The Eagles take on Southern University at New Orleans at 6 p.m. at the Mueller Sports Center. OKWU won the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) tournament championship last Tuesday to have the opportunity to host the opening rounds of the national tournament.
Head coach Donnie Bostwick talks about last Tuesday's crowd and says Friday's crowd should be great.
Bartlesville Radio will have OKWU's contest on KWON - AM 1400, FM 93.3 and 95.1, simulcasting with Sports Talk, 99.1 FM - KPGM.
