Posted: Mar 12, 2026 1:58 PMUpdated: Mar 12, 2026 1:58 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska City Manager Carol Jones recapped what has been taking place in town and previewing what she will be doing in the coming weeks. Jones said with the calendar already in mid-March, she is already planning on getting next year's budget ready.

Jones said her plan is to have a special meeting in May so that the council can begin previewing next year's fiscal year budget.

Jones said the budget must be passed no later than ten days prior to the end of this fiscal year.

In other news, Jones talked about some good news that Library Director Yvonne Rose recently received as well.