Posted: Mar 12, 2026 10:08 AMUpdated: Mar 12, 2026 10:08 AM

Ty Loftis

The dates to file for statewide elections will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1 to Friday, April 3. For those wishing to file for a county position in Osage County, you can do so at the County Election Board Office in Pawhuska.

Offices that will be filled this year in Osage County include the assessors and treasurer’s office. Candidates can also file for county commissioner of district one and district three. For more information, you can call the election board office at 918-287-3036.