By Kaylea Hutson-Miller

Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry Blayne Arthur and Ag in the Classroom Program Coordinators Emily Ague, Melody Blosser and Annie Davis presented Oklahoma Union Middle School STEM and Sixth Grade Science Teacher Jacey Duncan with the National Excellence In Teaching About Agriculture, Tuesday, March 3, during a Middle School and High School assembly.

Duncan, who was previously the 2025 Oklahoma Ag in the Classroom Teacher of the Year, is one of six educators, and one of two secondary educators, to earn the national honor in 2026 explained Ague, adding Duncan is the 10th Oklahoman to earn a national award for teaching agriculture in the classroom.

As part of the award, Duncan will receive an all expense paid trip to the National Agriculture in the Classroom Conference, set for June 22 to 26 in Providence, Rhode Island.

In presenting the honor, Arthur said teachers like Duncan, who willingly add agriculture lessons to their classroom curriculum, educate students about why agriculture is important and why they should care about who is growing their food.

"To have one of Oklahoma's teachers recognized at a national level is a very, very big deal," Arthur said. "You have someone here, who will be celebrated in Rhode Island at aa national level, representing not just the [OKU] community, but also the state of Oklahoma."