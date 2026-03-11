Posted: Mar 11, 2026 12:22 PMUpdated: Mar 11, 2026 12:22 PM

Nathan Thompson

U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern announced Wednesday that he will run for Oklahoma’s open U.S. Senate seat following the nomination of Sen. Markwayne Mullin to lead the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Hern, a Republican who has represented Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District since 2018, launched his campaign with a video posted to his Facebook page and a written statement outlining his decision.

The congressman succeeded former Rep. Jim Bridenstine, who left the seat to become administrator of NASA.

In the campaign video, Hern said his upbringing and business background motivated his Senate bid.

“I grew up dirt poor,” Hern said, a dding that he worked his way through school and built businesses before entering politics. He said those experiences shaped his belief in the American dream.

Hern also argued that the country is threatened by what he described as the “radical left” and “RINO Republicans” who oppose the agenda of Donald Trump, the current president of the United States.

Hern said he is running to be a “loyal ally” to the president in the Senate.

The Tulsa-area lawmaker also pledged to support law enforcement, strengthen security at the southern border and deport undocumented immigrants he described as dangerous. He said he would also focus on improving economic affordability for Americans.

“We all deserve a chance to live the American dream,” Hern said in the video. “It’s my goal to ensure every Oklahoman can.”

Mullin’s nomination to lead Homeland Security triggered the opening of his Senate seat. If confirmed, his move would reshape Oklahoma’s congressional delegation and could set up a competitive Republican primary to fill the vacancy.