Marigolds Bookstore in downtown Bartlesville is preparing to turn the page on its next chapter. The sister-owned shop announced this week it will relocate to a larger space downtown after outgrowing its current storefront. The move keeps the shop planted in the heart of Bartlesville while giving the popular gathering spot more room for events, seating, and shockingly enough, even more books.

Owners Kandelyne and Katelyn said the decision to move wasn’t driven by dissatisfaction with their current location but by steady support from the community that packed the shop’s events and filled its shelves with loyal readers. Since opening, the bookstore has become a social hub where book clubs spill onto sidewalks and story times regularly crowd the aisles. The sisters also expressed gratitude to their current landlord, crediting his early support and flexibility for helping their dream get off the ground in the first place.

The new location will allow Marigolds to expand its programming with additional story times, author visits, and more space for customers to linger — which, in a bookstore, usually means sitting down “for five minutes” and leaving two hours later with a stack of novels. The shop will remain open at its current location until the move, with the owners promising a grand reopening date once the new space is ready. If the community response so far is any indication, the next chapter for Marigolds may require even bigger bookshelves.