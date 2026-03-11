Posted: Mar 11, 2026 10:10 AMUpdated: Mar 11, 2026 10:10 AM

Tom Davis

It is a busy month of March at The Center Bartlesville with three big shows set for the auditorium stage. The Center Bartlesville's Managing Director, Caitlyn Kraemer and Develpoment Director Valarie Hulse appeared on KWON Radio's COMMUNITY CONNECTION to make the announcements.

The Music Man on March 23, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. (this is 30 minutes later than usual due to travel concerns). The Music Man, is family entertainment at its best. Meredith Willson’s six-time, Tony Award-winning musical comedy has been entertaining audiences since 1957 and is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation. First, it'son March 23, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. (this is 30 minutes later than usual due to travel concerns). The Music Man, is family entertainment at its best. Meredith Willson’s six-time, Tony Award-winning musical comedy has been entertaining audiences since 1957 and is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation. Tickets: $30.00 – $105.00.

Masterpiece! – Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra on March 28, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. This evening of classical treasures also features the winner of the 2026 Young Artist Competition. Up next ison March 28, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. This evening of classical treasures also features the winner of the 2026 Young Artist Competition. Tickets: $36.00 – $56.00 (Student discounts available via phone/in-person).

TINA: The Tina Turner Musical on March 31, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. Experience Tina Turner’s singular journey in the hit musical that’s already playing to critical raves and sold-out audiences in London. Featuring iconic songs, such as, “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” “Proud Mary,” “Private Dancer” and “River Deep – Mountain High,” this show is written by Olivier Award-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by Tony Award® nominee Phyllida Lloyd. Lastly, it'son March 31, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. Experience Tina Turner’s singular journey in the hit musical that’s already playing to critical raves and sold-out audiences in London. Featuring iconic songs, such as, “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” “Proud Mary,” “Private Dancer” and “River Deep – Mountain High,” this show is written by Olivier Award-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by Tony Award® nominee Phyllida Lloyd. Tickets: $30.00 – $105.00.

Thanks to the voters, the future of The Center Bartlesville is looking brighter with a new lighting system. Valerie Hulse saidn, "The lighting project is a multi-year endeavor that opens doors previously closed by outdated technology." Caitlyn Kraemer said, " I want to send out a formal "thank you" to Bartlesville voters for approving the CIP and Bond initiatives that is making this upgrade possible. The transitioning of The Center’s lighting equipment will be set to current global industry standards."

Hulse said, "The state-of-the-art lighting increases the "bottom line" for both The Center and the city by being able to host "tech shows" (pre-Broadway rehearsals) that stay for 1–2 weeks which translates to savings for touring companies (less equipment to haul) and making Bartlesville a premier stop between major hubs like Kansas City and Dallas."