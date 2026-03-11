Posted: Mar 11, 2026 10:09 AMUpdated: Mar 11, 2026 10:09 AM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska held its most recent "first Saturday in Pawhuska" event on Saturday and Marci McCrory with the Merchants Society said it continues to get bigger and better.

McCrory shared some of the stats she got from area businesses she spoke with and how her own business fared on Saturday.