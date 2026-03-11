Posted: Mar 11, 2026 6:27 AMUpdated: Mar 11, 2026 6:27 AM

Chase Almy

The Oklahoma Senate has approved legislation aimed at expanding early voting access across the state. Senate Bill 1362, authored by Senate Democratic Leader Julia Kirt of Oklahoma City, would add Saturdays to every early voting period before elections. Supporters say the change is meant to simplify voting schedules and give more residents a realistic shot at casting a ballot without rearranging their entire week.

Kirt said the proposal builds on changes lawmakers made last year that reduced the number of statewide election dates to five per year. According to Kirt, the next logical step is making early voting hours more consistent so voters don’t have to play a guessing game about when the doors are actually open. Currently, early voting runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the Thursday and Friday before elections, with limited Saturday hours only before general elections. The bill would standardize that schedule, opening polls from Thursday through Saturday during every early voting period.

If the measure becomes law, voters would still be able to vote early from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. the Wednesday before general elections as well. The bill now heads to the Oklahoma House of Representatives, where Rep. Mike Osburn of Edmond is the principal House author and will guide it through the next stage of the legislative process. Whether the proposal sails through the House or stalls in committee remains to be seen.