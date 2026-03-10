News
Pawhuska Schools
Posted: Mar 10, 2026 2:51 PMUpdated: Mar 10, 2026 2:51 PM
Pawhuska Class Days Coming Up on Saturday
Ty Loftis
Pawhuska Class Days will air on 99.1 FM AM 1500 KPGM this Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Seven seniors from Pawhuska High School will be on the radio playing their favorite music and talking about their favorite memories while attending Pawhuska Public Schools.
Saturday's broadcast is being brought to you by Pizza Hut, the Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral Home, Pawhuska Hospital, Oklahoma Wesleyan University and Pawhuska Family Medical Clinic.
« Back to News