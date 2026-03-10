Posted: Mar 10, 2026 2:12 PMUpdated: Mar 10, 2026 2:13 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville Public Schools are beginning to plan for the next bond election, in hopes of continuing progress with facilities, classroom material and transportation.

At Monday's Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Chuck McCauley provided a review of previous bond elections over the past 12 years, all of which have passed overwhelmingly by voters. Since he is retiring at the end of this school year, McCauley is turning over the reins to incoming Superintendent LaDonna Chancellor for bond planning.

Chancellor says she has been meeting with bond financing attorneys to make sure fund planning would keep the millage level the same, which in turn would not raise taxes if voters approve a bond. She says she is also meeting with staff members and teachers to assess need