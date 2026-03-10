Posted: Mar 10, 2026 7:00 AMUpdated: Mar 10, 2026 7:14 AM

Tom Davis

Stride Bank announces that Kim Simmons has joined the team as the Bartlesville Market Manager.

According to a press release, Kim brings a unique background and a strong commitment to community leadership. A native of Ramona, Oklahoma, she graduated from Caney Valley High School and Tri County Tech in 1987. After graduation, Kim began her professional journey as a cosmetologist and successfully owned and operated her own salon for 30 years before making a career transition into banking in 2016.

Since entering the banking industry, Kim has built a reputation for relationship-focused service and deep community involvement. Her understanding of local businesses and nonprofits, along with her passion for supporting the community, allows her to connect with customers and help provide thoughtful financial solutions.

Kim’s leadership style reflects Stride Bank’s values. She is dedicated to building meaningful relationships, supporting the success of local businesses and organizations, and strengthening the communities we serve. Her experience as both a small business owner and banking professional gives her valuable insight into the challenges and opportunities faced by local entrepreneurs.

Kim is deeply involved in the Bartlesville community. She is a Leadership Bartlesville Class 34 graduate, Chamber Advocate member, and Rotary Club member, and she regularly participates in events such as ribbon cuttings, Women in Business gatherings, Chamber Advocate luncheons, Business After Hours, and other community initiatives. She is also active in volunteering and serving on several local boards and committees.

Kim and her husband are proud parents of three daughters and grandparents to two grandchildren. Outside of work, she enjoys camping, boating, traveling, and spending time with family.