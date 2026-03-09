News
Nowata School Board Approves 2026-27 Calendar
Brian McSweeney
The Nowata Board of Education approved the calendar for the 2026-2027 school year during a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday evening.
Nowata Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Mindy Englett presented the board with an option that was voted for by Nowata school teachers. The board approved the measure by a 3-1 vote, with Board Member Todd Branstetter voting against.
Board Clerk Cheryl Askew discusses why the board should approve the calendar as quickly as possible.
Nowata Public Schools will begin the 2026-2027 school year on August 13.
