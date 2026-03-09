Posted: Mar 09, 2026 3:21 PMUpdated: Mar 09, 2026 3:21 PM

Brian McSweeney

A convicted sex offender in Washington County is facing additional felony charges.

51-year-old Aaron Jackson, of Bartlesville, was charged on Monday with failing to register as a sex offender, living within 2,000 feet of a park as a sex offender and failing to notify address change as a sex offender.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Jackson allegedly checked in with authorities on Jan. 6 but failed to notify police of a residence change. The address that Jackson has provided authorities is allegedly within 2,000 feet of a park.

Jackson has allegedly not made a check-in with authorities since Jan. 6.

Jackson was charged on Jan. 6 for failing to register as a sex offender.

Jackson was convicted in 2017 with sexual battery of a person over 16 in Washington County.