Posted: Mar 07, 2026 6:19 AMUpdated: Mar 07, 2026 6:19 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, the board will get a presentation from Kate Franco with Project Spring, a potential data center coming to Sand Springs. Jim Warren and Mindy Haley with Grand Lake Mental Health will also discuss the possibility of applying for a grant that would allow two mental health experts to work at the Osage County Jail.

The board will consider signing an invoice to J&J Chapman Construction as part of emergency management's portion to pay for the new evidence storage room at the jail. That invoice is in the amount of $98,500. There will also be consideration to sign an invoice to Eagleview for pictometry services in the amount of $188,845.83.