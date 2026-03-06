Posted: Mar 06, 2026 10:07 AMUpdated: Mar 06, 2026 10:07 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Board of Nowata County Commissioners have a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning at the Nowata County Annex.

The board will discuss improvements to the courthouse, review a statutory report from the State Auditor and Inspector Treasurer and review a letter from the Nowata County Treasurer to various banks changing names to accounts.

The commissioners will also review the drug and alcohol testing policy for county employees, the item was tabled last week. The board will review financial statements and reports of a certified public accountant for 2024 and 2025, appoint a deputy, possibly approve a resolution receiving a donation and hear an update from Emergency Manager Laurie Summers.