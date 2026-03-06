Posted: Mar 06, 2026 9:35 AMUpdated: Mar 06, 2026 9:36 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners have a longer than normal agenda for their Monday morning meeting.

The commissioners are expected to review monthly reports from multiple county agencies and departments, and to discuss a resolution to dispose of a sheriff’s office van.

Additionally, the commissioners are expected to discuss an accountant’s financial statement for the county’s fiscal year 2025 and discuss a memorandum of understanding for contractual law enforcement services at the sheriff’s office.

Monday’s meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.