Posted: Mar 05, 2026 3:05 PMUpdated: Mar 05, 2026 4:18 PM

Brian McSweeney

An Oklahoma Union School teacher has been recognized as one of six National Excellence in Teaching Agriculture Award winners.

Jacey Duncan, who teaches sixth grade science and middle school STEM at Oklahoma Union, received the honor during an assembly on Tuesday.

Duncan is one of two secondary educators to earn the national honor this year and is the 10th Oklahoman to earn a national award for teaching agriculture.

She will be honored by the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry during the state's Ag Day at the Capitol on April 22. Duncan will also get the opportunity to attend the National Agriculture in the Classroom Conference in June in Providence, Rhode Island.