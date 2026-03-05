BREAKING NEWS - President Trump Says Markwayne Mullin to Replace Kristi Noem as Homeland Security Secretary
Posted: Mar 05, 2026 2:38 PMUpdated: Mar 05, 2026 2:54 PM
WCSO Warns of New Scam
Brian McSweeney
The Washington County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a new scam.
According to a Facebook post from the W.C.S.O. a scammer has reportedly posed as a deputy and is requesting personal information about missed court subpoenas.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office reminds residents that law enforcement will not ask for personal information over the phone. They urge residents to hang up and contact their local Sheriff's Office directly using a verified number.
