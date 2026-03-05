Posted: Mar 05, 2026 7:32 AMUpdated: Mar 05, 2026 7:32 AM

Chase Almy

A play that helped launch community theater in Bartlesville nearly a century ago is returning to the stage as part of a milestone celebration. Theater Bartlesville is marking 100 years of productions by revisiting Mr. Pim Passes By, the same comedy that became the group’s very first performance back in 1926.

Written by A.A. Milne, best known as the creator of Winnie-the-Pooh, the play debuted in 1919 and blends lighthearted humor with a surprisingly sharp look at love, marriage, and the expectations society likes to pile on top of both. The story follows the Marden family as an unexpected visitor turns their tidy world upside down, forcing them to question relationships, assumptions, and a few long-held beliefs along the way.

The production is directed by Kevin Mnich and continues this weekend with performances March 6 and 7 from 7 to 9 p.m., followed by a Sunday matinee March 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Theater Bartlesville on Dewey Avenue. Organizers say the show offers a fitting nod to the theater’s century of performances, revisiting the very play that helped start it all.