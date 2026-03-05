Posted: Mar 05, 2026 7:14 AMUpdated: Mar 05, 2026 7:14 AM

Tom Davis

The statewide candidate filing period begins at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, according to Yvonne House, Secretary of the Washington County Election Board.

Filing will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The deadline for filing as a candidate is 5 p.m. Friday, April 3.

Candidates for state offices file with the Secretary of the State Election Board. Candidates for county offices file with the Secretary of the Washington County Election Board.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House said the following county offices are expected to be filled this year: County Assessor, County Treasurer, County Commissioner District 1 and County Commissioner District 3

Filing forms and information may be obtained by contacting the Washington County Election Board at 918-337-2850 or washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov . The Washington County Election Board is located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Suite 4 in the Bartlesville City Hall building. Regular office hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.