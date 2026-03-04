Posted: Mar 04, 2026 3:41 PMUpdated: Mar 04, 2026 3:41 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata Police Department is accepting applications for a full-time police officer.

Minimum requirements for the position include a high school diploma or GED, the applicant must be between 21-45 years of age, have no felony convictions or domestic violence incidents and if military, must have an honorable discharge and be able to provide a DD214 form.