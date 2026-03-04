News
Posted: Mar 04, 2026 2:20 PMUpdated: Mar 04, 2026 2:23 PM
Sedan, Kan. Police Chief to Retire March 30
Nathan Thompson & Sheri Garris
The Sedan, Kan. police chief announces his retirement.
At Tuesday's Sedan City Council meeting, Police Chief Kirk Richardson announced he will retire from his position effective March 31. Richardson says it's time for him to consider what comes next.
The council voted to accept Richardson's resignation. Council Member Adam Clark says the city will need to consider its options.
The council set a special meeting for 6 p.m. Friday. The meeting will be held in the Commissioners Room on the second floor of the Chautauqua County court house building and is open to the public.
