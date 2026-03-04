Posted: Mar 04, 2026 2:20 PMUpdated: Mar 04, 2026 2:23 PM

Nathan Thompson & Sheri Garris

The Sedan, Kan. police chief announces his retirement.

At Tuesday's Sedan City Council meeting, Police Chief Kirk Richardson announced he will retire from his position effective March 31. Richardson says it's time for him to consider what comes next

The council voted to accept Richardson's resignation. Council Member Adam Clark says the city will need to consider its options