Posted: Mar 04, 2026 10:53 AMUpdated: Mar 04, 2026 4:56 PM

Ty Loftis

Two individuals involved in a shooting at the Osage Casino and Hotel in Tulsa have entered guilty pleas.

Malik Sampson will serve 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty on counts of shooting with intent to kill and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Those sentences will run concurrently. Marquaveon Da’Shawn Goff will also serve 20 years in prison after pleading guilty on assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge.

Osage County Sheriff Bart Perrier had the following to say on the plea deal:

“This case reflects the strong cooperation between the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and the Osage Nation Police Department in working together to hold those responsible for violent crimes accountable.”

Both defendants will have to serve at least 85 percent of their sentence before being eligible for parole.