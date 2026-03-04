Drivers from Washington and Nowata counties heading tthrough Owasso on 169 should avoid southbound Highway 169 this morning. Authorities have shut down southbound lanes between 86th Street North and 96th Street North after a fatal pedestrian crash.

Traffic is heavily backed up near the construction zone where lanes are narrowed and shifting between 66th and 86th Street North. The speed limit there is reduced to 55 miles per hour, though officials hint that slower is probably wiser if you want to avoid becoming tomorrow’s headline.

Owasso police confirmed the crash on social media. The victim was not a construction worker. Investigators remain on scene, and drivers are urged to find alternate routes and expect serious delays.