Posted: Mar 03, 2026 3:38 PMUpdated: Mar 03, 2026 3:38 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Dewey man is facing a felony charge after allegedly strangling a disabled person.

40-year-old Marshall Perry, Sr. was charged on Tuesday with abuse of a vulnerable adult.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, authorities responded to a Dewey residence on Feb. 13 and allegedly located bruising and discoloration on the victim's neck. Another individual allegedly stated to authorities that they had been choked by Perry, Sr. in the past.

The alleged victim in the matter is 19 years old.

Perry, Sr. has been previously convicted in Washington County for feloniously pointing a firearm.