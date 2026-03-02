News
Posted: Mar 02, 2026 7:30 PMUpdated: Mar 02, 2026 7:30 PM
Nowata City Discusses Concealed Carry for Employees
The Nowata City Commissioners held a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday evening at the Nowata Fire Department.
The commissioners approved amending an ordinance that would create a board of trustees for the Nowata cemetery. The board tabled the action item regarding which individuals would serve on the board.
The commissioners also approved a concealed carry policy for employees. Police Chief Mike McElhaney discussed the process for the policy.
In other business, the board reviewed multiple reports from various departments.
The Nowata City Commissioners meet on the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Nowata Fire Department, located at 425 S. Cedar St.
