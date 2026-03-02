Posted: Mar 02, 2026 6:47 PMUpdated: Mar 02, 2026 6:47 PM

Brian McSweeney

Ben Bullard with Protecting Rural Oklahoma (PRO) appeared before the Nowata County Commissioners on Monday morning to present the issues with American Electric Power's transmission line project that will go through Nowata County.

The project is a proposed 345,000 volt line that will run through Nowata, Washington, Craig and Ottawa Counties. Bullard explains how the power is distributed.

PRO will hold a discussion in Welch on March 17 at the Welch Civic Center at 6 p.m. to discuss the issue with the transmission line. Bullard talks about the meeting and calls for unity.