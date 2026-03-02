News
Nowata County News
Posted: Mar 02, 2026 6:47 PMUpdated: Mar 02, 2026 6:47 PM
Nowata Co. Commissioners Hear Concerns Over AEP Project
Brian McSweeney
Ben Bullard with Protecting Rural Oklahoma (PRO) appeared before the Nowata County Commissioners on Monday morning to present the issues with American Electric Power's transmission line project that will go through Nowata County.
The project is a proposed 345,000 volt line that will run through Nowata, Washington, Craig and Ottawa Counties. Bullard explains how the power is distributed.
Bullard also said that the line that will potentially enhance power will not affect the power efficiency of the property owners that would be affected by this project.
In front of many concerned citizens who own property in the county that will be affected by the project, District Two Commissioner Brandon Wesson said Bullard's presentation is the start of the opposition towards the project, while also addressing his limits as county commissioner.
PRO will hold a discussion in Welch on March 17 at the Welch Civic Center at 6 p.m. to discuss the issue with the transmission line. Bullard talks about the meeting and calls for unity.
It will be open to the public.
