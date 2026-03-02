News
Posted: Mar 02, 2026 2:24 PMUpdated: Mar 02, 2026 2:24 PM
Caney Man Turns Himself in on Fraud Charges
Ty Loftis
A Caney, Kansas man is in trouble with the law after attempting to obtain property by trick or deception. Devin Jackson attempted to personate another individual.
In early February, Dewey Police Officers took a report from the victims and they stated Jackson was involved in 42 business transactions at an O'Reilly's store from July to October of last year. The victims stated they didn't know Jackson.
These transactions took place at both the Bartlesville and Dewey locations. It is alleged O'Reilly's lost approximately $4,165.87 and the victims lost approximately $2,380.45.
Jackson turned himself in and he saw his bond set at $2,500. He will next be in court on Friday, April 17.
