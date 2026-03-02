Posted: Mar 02, 2026 1:33 PMUpdated: Mar 02, 2026 1:33 PM

Ty Loftis

A Claremore man is facing criminal charges after allegedly assaulting a female victim on Sunday.

It is alleged Kutter Maddox got into a physical altercation by pushing the victim down the stairs and throwing household items at her. Furthermore, it is alleged Maddox pinned her down on the bed, had a hand on her throat and dragger her back to push her down the stairs.

Officers observed injuries that were consistent with what the victim described. Officers spoke with Maddox and he admitted to pushing the victim down the stairs, throwing household items at her and placing a hand around her throat.