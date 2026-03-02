Posted: Mar 02, 2026 1:26 PMUpdated: Mar 02, 2026 1:26 PM

Nathan Thompson

A $5,000 gift from the Arvest Foundation to the Cherokee Area Council Scouting America will be used to provide scholarships to new scouts coming into the program to help pay for registration, handbooks and summer day camp.

Arvest Wealth Management Senior Client Advisor Terri Taylor presented the check to Cherokee Area Council Scouting Executive Director Philip Wright.

“It is an honor to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to further invest in our youth,” Taylor said. “Scouting has a rich history in our community, dating back to 1907, shaping young people and preparing them for the future.”

The Cherokee Area Council Scouting serves the youth of northeastern Oklahoma with the mission to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices throughout their lives by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Scout Law.