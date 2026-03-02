Posted: Mar 02, 2026 1:03 PMUpdated: Mar 02, 2026 1:26 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released information on a Feb. 20 fatal wreck in south-central Washington County.

Troopers say the collision occurred just after 5:30 p.m. on County Road 3000, near Lucas Metal Works.

According to OHP, 38-year-old Kevin Grimm, of Ochelata, was driving a vehicle when it went left of center and struck another vehicle driven by 71-year-old Bobby Straley, of Ochelata. Straley's passenger, 70-year-old Patricia Straley, of Ochelata, died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.