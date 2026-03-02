Posted: Mar 02, 2026 11:00 AMUpdated: Mar 02, 2026 11:00 AM

Tom Davis

Registration for Tri Count Tech's STEAM Summer Camp is now open. STEAM Summer Camp a fun-filled, week-long day camp for students currently in 3rd-6th grade.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Heather Pollock said the 3rd and 4th-grade participants will attend a half-day in each of the camp themes. 5th and 6th participants will select and attend two themes for a half day each, all week.

STEAM Summer Camp is fun & exciting, featuring themes in a safe, small-group instruction environment. STEAM Summer Camp is from 8:30am – 3:00pm with lunch provided, as well as morning & afternoon snacks. Registration ends May 29, 2026. Heather said the Early Bird Special of $295 runs through April 1, 2026.