Posted: Mar 02, 2026 11:00 AMUpdated: Mar 02, 2026 11:00 AM
Tri County Tech STEAM Camp Registration is Now Open
Tom Davis
Registration for Tri Count Tech's STEAM Summer Camp is now open. STEAM Summer Camp a fun-filled, week-long day camp for students currently in 3rd-6th grade.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Heather Pollock said the 3rd and 4th-grade participants will attend a half-day in each of the camp themes. 5th and 6th participants will select and attend two themes for a half day each, all week.
STEAM Summer Camp is fun & exciting, featuring themes in a safe, small-group instruction environment. STEAM Summer Camp is from 8:30am – 3:00pm with lunch provided, as well as morning & afternoon snacks. Registration ends May 29, 2026. Heather said the Early Bird Special of $295 runs through April 1, 2026.
The STEAM Summer Camp registration is $350 per camper. Scholarships are available. Please contact Camp Director Heather Pollock for more information on how to apply at Heather.Pollock@TriCountyTech.edu | 918.331.3314 or by logging on to https://tricountytech.edu/summercamp
