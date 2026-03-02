Posted: Mar 02, 2026 10:37 AMUpdated: Mar 02, 2026 10:37 AM

Tom Davis / Nathan Thompson

The Wall That Heals is a traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial that is coming to Bartlesville May 5- 10.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Peter King, co-chair of the group that is bringing the Wall That heals to Lee Lake in Bartlesville May 5-10. Peter is also with the Veteran’s Employee Group at Phillips 66 who is hosting the Wall’s visit.

Peter King said, "The Wall That Heals exhibit features a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.." He added, "Phillips 66 is the host sponsor. The event is being managed by the Phillips 66 Veterans Employee Network (a group of Phillips 66 employees that provide service work to our local community)."

According to King, "The planning committee is from many organizations around Bartlesville making this a community wide event like the Veterans Connection, VFW, Bartlesville City (Parks and Recreation and police department), Conoco Phillips, Chevron Phillips, Bartlesville Public Schools, Boy Scout Troop 6, Sunfest, Kiwanis Club, Washington County Emergency Management and many more."

“The Wall That Heals is a ¾ scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and a mobile Education Center," said King, adding, "The exhibit will open 24/7 and free to the public. It honors the more than three million Americans who served in the Vietnam War and the 58,281 who lost their lives. It's mission is to spread respect and honor through sharing its healing legacy with tours and education."

King asked that the public welcome the wall to town on May 5th when will be escorted by motorcycles and emergency vehicles from Copan Truck Stop staring at 10:30am that day. It will proceed south on 75 to Adams Blvd and then into Lee Lake Park. The public is welcome to line the roadsides as the group comes to town.

The 375‑foot‑long, 7.5‑foot‑tall replica and the accompanying 53‑foot trailer unfolds into an Education Center with exhibits about the Vietnam War, the Memorial’s creation, and its lasting impact on how our nation treats veterans.spreading respect and honor through sharing its healing legacy with tours and education. King said, "We are inviting schools and groups for an educational tour of the wall and we will have them contact us to schedule their session."

VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED

King estimates that 250-300 volunteers will be to accomplish the weeks’ needs. They can help by assisting at the wall- finding names, guiding visitors, parking and much more. It will be open 24 hours a day so we will need help. To volunteer, they can see the jobs listed on our SignUpGenius site https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0A45A4A82BA7FCC07-61463436-vietnam#/

Complete Information on the event is at https://www.thewallthathealsbartlesville2026.org/