Posted: Mar 02, 2026 10:09 AMUpdated: Mar 02, 2026 1:31 PM

Tom Davis

The Early Bird Market 101 SE Frank Phillips Blvd. in Bartlesville is more than just a store--it'sa “farm hub."

Appearing on KWON Radio on Monday, Tori Shipley, owner of Early Bird Market, said a farm hub is where "everyone knows their food and their providers. Tori said, "Early Bird Market is Bartlesville’s first year-round local farm hub bringing together farmers, ranchers, and makers from our area and making their food available all week long."

Tori said the mission of Early Bird Market is being 'more than just a grocery store.' She operates with transparency where you will know the story behind every item. She is a big believer in Regenerative Agriculture where growers prioritize the health of the land. The Early Bird Market's mission continues with teaching the community how to cook, prep, and reduce waste when it come to their food.

The economic impact of Early Bird Market is that it keeps dollars local to support Bartlesville families as well as the Early Bird team.

Early Bird Market is where you get a personalized, informed shopping experience. Early Bird Market has fresh local produce; milk, cream, and butter; pasture-raised local meats; pantry staples and refillery goods; locally handmade and thoughtfully sourced products; and everything is curated with community and quality in mind.