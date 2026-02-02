Posted: Mar 02, 2026 6:17 AMUpdated: Mar 02, 2026 6:17 AM

Chase Almy

The Dewey City Council meets Monday night at 7 p.m. at City Hall with a short agenda that still carries financial and property implications for the city. Mayor Hays will lead the session, which centers largely on accountability and land use decisions.

The primary item is the presentation of the Fiscal Year 2024–2025 audit by Hood & Associates. After the report is delivered, council members are expected to consider Resolution No. 2026-02-02, which would formally accept the audit. That vote effectively places the city’s stamp of approval on the latest financial review and closes the books on the previous fiscal year.

Council members will also weigh Ordinance No. 2026-1618, a measure to vacate a portion of the 4th Street right-of-way immediately north of Lot 1, Block 173 in the Ida F. Gibson Addition and Lots 1, 2 and 3, Block 25 of the Joe A. Bartles Section. The agenda leaves room for any new business that may have surfaced since posting, along with comments from the mayor, council and staff.