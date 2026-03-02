Posted: Mar 02, 2026 6:17 AMUpdated: Mar 02, 2026 6:17 AM

Tom Davis

KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 and 95.1 has switched its national affiliation to Fox News Radio.

According to Kaleb Potter, general manager of KWON, the change will bring better live and up-to-the minute national news alerts at the top of the hour and Fox News Alerts for breaking stories, anchored and unanchored coverage of all major news events, daily and weekly features, long-form holiday specials throughout the year, custom two-ways with FOX News Channel radio correspondents and experts.

KWON listeners are already used to Fox opinion personalities with Brian Kilmeade, Sean Hannity and Mark Levin. Potter says the change will bring consistency to local radio listeners and new news features on weekends, like “The Fox News Rundown: From Washington” on Saturday and Sunday mornings and “The Bret Bair Show” on Sundays.

KWON will remain an affiliate for Bloomberg Market Updates and ABC Wall Street Report.