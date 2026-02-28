Posted: Feb 28, 2026 3:37 AMUpdated: Feb 28, 2026 3:37 AM

Tom Davis

We'll see you at the 2026 Washington County Junior Livestock Show at the Washington County fairgrounds in Dewey.

This is a great opportunity to see 4-H and FFA members from across Washington County proudly showing off the amazing effort they've put into their projects.

Bartlesville Radio will broadcast from the WCJLS on Real Country 104.9 KRIG on Saturday night at 5pm ahead of the Premium Sale.

Our broadcasts are sponsored by Rainey's Custom Butchering, Totah Communications, Totel CSI, Bartnet IP, Mid America Farm and Ranch, Union State Bank, Keith Swan Insurance, Bartlett CO-OP, Arvest Bank, Muller Construction, Farm Bureau of Washington Co. Roman's Outdoor Power, and Karley Fewell Oklahoma Farm Bureau.

Saturday, February 28th

- Premium Sale Exhibitor Mandatory Meeting, 9:00AM

- Buyers BBQ Dinner Begins, 4:00PM

- General Public BBQ Dinner, 5:00PM

- Row of Champion Animals must be in place, 5:00PM

- 6:30pm Awards Presentation