Posted: Feb 27, 2026 2:14 PMUpdated: Feb 27, 2026 2:14 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony firearms charge after a joint operation between the Tulsa Police Department and Bartlesville Police Department.

34-year-old Kishaun Donte Collins appeared in Washington County District Court Friday after being charged with possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, investigators with the Tulsa Police Crime Gun Unit worked with Bartlesville Police after receiving information on Wednesday that Collins was in the Bartlesville Walmart parking lot. Collins has multiple outstanding felony warrants from out of state.

TPD investigators arrested Collins on the warrants with BPD officers present. A search warrant was then executed approximately 20 minutes later at a relative's apartment in west Bartlesville, where a semi-automatic pistol was located in a bedroom. The occupant of the apartment told investigators the gun belonged to Collins.

Another search warrant was executed at Collins' primary address near White Rose Cemetery, where a stolen pistol was located. During an interview with investigators, Collins allegedly admitted to having arrest warrants in Texas, but denied any knowledge of the firearms before requesting an attorney.

A records check on Collins revealed he is a convicted felon for property theft in Texas and also has three felony warrants in three different Texas counties.