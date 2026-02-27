Posted: Feb 27, 2026 9:26 AMUpdated: Feb 27, 2026 9:26 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners have a fairly short agenda for their Monday morning meeting.

The commissioners are expected to discuss and possibly take action on variance request for property in the Philmoor Estates area, south of 2400 Road and west of U.S. Highway 75. Additionally, the commissioners are expected to declare an x-ray machine from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office as surplus.

Monday’s meeting begins at 9 a.m. on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.