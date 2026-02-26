Posted: Feb 26, 2026 3:45 PMUpdated: Feb 26, 2026 3:45 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education will consider appointing Staci Bankston as the district’s new director of curriculum at its next meeting, with the role set to begin July 1.

She will step into the position after serving six years as principal of Wilson Elementary.

Bankston brings 29 years of experience in education, including roles as Assistant Principal at Wayside Elementary and district-level Teacher Specialist overseeing English Language Development and professional development. She previously held multiple leadership and teaching positions in Dewey, Barnsdall, and Avant public schools.

She holds a Master of Education in Educational Administration from Southwestern Oklahoma State University and is certified as both an elementary and secondary administrator in Oklahoma.