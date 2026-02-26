Posted: Feb 26, 2026 11:21 AMUpdated: Feb 26, 2026 11:21 AM

Chase Almy

The Oklahoma Senate Education Committee has unanimously advanced Senate Bill 1432, authored by Sen. Jo Anna Dossett, to make the state’s innovative pathways to teaching program permanent. The measure removes the long-standing sunset clause, ending the need for routine legislative reauthorization, while leaving oversight authority with the State Board of Education. Local providers must still meet strict standards and apply for both initial and continuing approval, and the board retains sole authority to determine whether a provider can operate. In other words, the guardrails remain firmly in place.

The innovative pathways program has functioned as a “pilot” for nearly a decade, allowing qualified local organizations to guide aspiring teachers toward standard certification under structured supervision. Dossett noted that providers face stringent qualification requirements and that the State Board has always maintained full authority to approve or disqualify them. Supporters argue that after years of operation, the program has demonstrated enough stability to stand on its own without periodic legislative renewals.

The bill now moves to the full Senate and must be heard by March 26. The change comes as districts continue to rely heavily on emergency-certified teachers to fill classrooms, a trend that shows little sign of reversing overnight. Backers of the bill say making the program permanent ensures local communities can continue identifying, training, and supervising teachers on the path to full certification, providing a more consistent response to ongoing workforce challenges.