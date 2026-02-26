News
Posted: Feb 26, 2026 9:47 AMUpdated: Feb 26, 2026 9:53 AM
Washington County Emergency Management Rolls Out Alert Service
Nathan Thompson
Washington County Emergency Management has rolled out a new text messaging service for emergency alerts.
According to the department, the service will send out text messages or email alerts for severe weather and other information directly from the Emergency Operations Center.
Emergency Management says there is also a companion app for your phone called “ReGroup” for direct access.
To sign-up, CLICK HERE.
For the ReGroup App
Network Name: wcema
Registration Code: c1bfb3e873
